VIDEO: Fans cheer as same-sex couple featured on Kiss Me Cam at Spurs game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio Spurs have gone viral after featuring a same-sex couple on the Kiss Me Cam on Saturday.

Shoutout to the @spurs.

Think it's the 1st time I've ever seen same sex couple make the kiss cam.

Ava think they might've actually just been friends, but whateves, still counts.#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/lcxNEiUEjG — Dave B (@pdaveb) March 5, 2023

In a video published on Twitter, the stadium can be heard erupting in cheers as the two kissed.

The women have since confirmed via Twitter that they have been together for about 2 years.

Meanwhile, the Texas Republicans have submitted over 90 bills affecting LGBTQ people in the Lone Star State - including a ban on trans youth healthcare.