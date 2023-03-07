Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

VIDEO: Fans cheer as same-sex couple featured on Kiss Me Cam at Spurs game

Twitterrrrrr.PNG
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Twitter (@pdaveb)
Twitterrrrrr.PNG
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 14:36:08-05

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio Spurs have gone viral after featuring a same-sex couple on the Kiss Me Cam on Saturday.

In a video published on Twitter, the stadium can be heard erupting in cheers as the two kissed.

The women have since confirmed via Twitter that they have been together for about 2 years.

Meanwhile, the Texas Republicans have submitted over 90 bills affecting LGBTQ people in the Lone Star State - including a ban on trans youth healthcare.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019