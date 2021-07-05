Victim of Killeen plane crash identified as Bradley Marzari of Belton

A day usually spent celebrating our Nation, ended in tragedy after a plane crash in Killeen left one man dead.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening DPS Troopers along with Killeen PD and Fire, responded to a plane crash in a field off E. Trimmier near Stagecoach Rd.

Smoke and fire could be seen by employees of a nearby gas station close to where the single-engine plane crashed.

”We were working for hours and suddenly I just seen smoke and it was like maybe somebody was starting a fire," said Angel Shipler, employee at Mikey’s off Stagecoah Rd. "But then I seen a big ball of fire then I go, that is not a regular fire and then I seen the black smoke and go something is not right."

Something was definitely wrong because 60-year- old Bradley Marzari of Belton had crashed his plane as he was headed towards Skylark Field in Killeen.

A tragedy that left the employees at Mikey’s feeling sad for the family but also considering the near miss.

"We’re lucky that he didn’t hit the gas pumps. . . and the other thing, I was thinking about the family and what they must be going through,” said Shipler.

The FAA and NTSB were called in and arrived at the scene Monday afternoon to conduct an investigation into what happened that caused the plane to crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.