Veterans Day 2025: What to do and what's closed

Veterans Day Events

Veterans Day ceremony at Texas State Technical College (TSTC) on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. the Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center on Airline Drive in Waco.

Central Texas College hosts a Veterans Salute to Service ceremony on Nov. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the CTC Mayborn Science theater (Planetarium). The first 160 guests will get a ticket to watch the D-Day movie in the Planetarium immediately following the ceremony.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen is holding a flag placement ceremony at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex at 3101 Harvey Road in College Station at 5:30 p.m. Activities will start with the "Honor Wall Roll Call," a reading of military veteran names recently added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor, followed by musical renditions, remarks and presentations.

The Salado VFW Post 12235 is hosting a Veterans Day Commemoration, in partnership with the Salado American Legion Post 585, at 601 N. Main Street in Salado from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Special offers

Starbucks is offering military service members and their spouses a free tall (12 oz.) brewed coffee, hot or iced, at participating stores.

la Madeleine is offering a free entrée for veterans with a Military ID (offer valid for dine in only)

Salad and Go is offering a free salad or wrap for veterans and active-duty military with ID on Nov. 11. Starting Nov. 12, Salad and Go is launching an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active duty service members with ID.

Texas Roadhouse is treating veterans and active-duty military member to a free meal, by handing out meal vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must show proof of service through military or VA car or discharge papers.

Applebee's is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free meal from a select menu at participating locations, dine-in only.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse will give a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie to veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID, for dine-in only.

For a full list on free food items and discounts for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day, click here.

Closures in observance of Veterans day

McLennan County

Waco



City offices

Solid waste

The drive-thru MyWaco Central office at 425 Franklin Avenue will be closed. You can still access and pay your utility bill by phone at (254) 299-2489 or online at mywacoaccount.com

Waco-McLennan County Library

Waco-McLennan Public Health

Bell County

Killeen



City offices

Libraries

Lions Park Senior Center

Solid Waste Administration Building

Recycling Center

Several downtown streets will be blocked for the annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade

The parade route starts at West Avenue D, next to City Hall, and travels from College Street down Avenue D to 8th Street, then 8th Street to Sprott Avenue and Sprott Avenue to Gray Street. It returns down Gray Street to Avenue C, finishing at College Street. The parade route will be blocked to traffic starting at 9 a.m. In addition, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue from Gilmer to College Street and Gilmer Street from Veterans Memorial to 761st Tank Battalion, will both be blocked to non-parade traffic on Tuesday.



Temple city offices will be closed. Solid waste crews will run normal collections on Veterans Day. City offices will reopen Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.

Troy city offices will be closed.

Rogers city offices will be closed and resume normal business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Other closures

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Click here to submit photos of you or your loved ones who are veterans for a chance to be featured online or on air during our newscast.