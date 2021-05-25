Vendors needed for Temple community support event

TEMPLE, TX — A large event schedule for late June needs community support now.

Being His Hands and Feet Ministry is holding a community event to support people in our area who are homeless, along side foster families, single parents, victims of abuse and the many families who have fallen on hard times.

Scheduled for June 26 from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. at Miller Park in Temple, the ministry needs community involvement to serve the 300-500 people expected to attend.

"The purpose of the event is basically to give them a time to put the cares of the weight of the world aside and come enjoy gods goodness and gods love for them" said Tiffani Conner, Director of Being His Hands and Feet Ministry.

Everyone that comes out -- can expect food, games, a free boutique where you can come pick out a outfit, a pampering tent for manicures, pedicure and haircuts, bouncy houses for the kids, a petting zoo, Christain entertainment and so much more.

"We still need people to come out and cook, we still need people to come out and we still need people to come out and bbq we even need people to come out and donate the food that's a huge need as well" said Priscilla Griffin, Being His Hands and Feet Ministry.

The ministry says they also need other vendors to come out who can donate canopy tents, as well as tables and chairs. They also still need hair dressers, and people who can give manicurs and pedicures. They're also in need of food donations, people who can cook, clothes, more entertainment.

If you would like to help, and become a vendor, or volunteer, simply email prayingwithyou@outlook.com