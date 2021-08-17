Watch
Vehicle in Blue Alert issued Monday night found, suspect still at large

Posted at 3:45 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 16:47:19-04

The vehicle involved in a blue alert issued overnight on Monday has been found, but the suspect is still at large.

A Blue Alert is a public notification that allows law enforcement to send out a warning when local, state, or federal law enforcement officers are injured or killed with the suspect at large. The system is designed to aid law enforcement agencies in a swift apprehension of the suspect.

On Monday at about 7:30 p.m. a Clay County Deputy, Breanton Chitwood, was shot while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. A blue alert was issued at 10:18 p.m. to assist in locating the suspect and his vehicle.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the suspect in the incident is an unknown white male with a thin build, he was last seen wearing dark clothing and a dark flat-billed cap. The vehicle involved in the shooting has been located just southeast of Clay County in Wichita Falls.

The vehicle, a white Cadillac sedan, displayed stolen Texas license plates.

The Deputy shot was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries due to his ballistic vest; he has since been released from the hospital.

Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey C. Lyde said in a Facebook post that Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 award for the suspect's apprehension, anyone with information can call (800) 322-9888.

The suspect is believed to be armed, dangerous, and still at large.

