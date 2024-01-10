Watch Now
Vehicle, driver wanted for property damage to fire station: Temple Fire & Rescue

Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 13:44:53-05

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue are asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle and driver that caused property damage to their Central Fire Station.

On Dec. 29, 2023, video surveillance shows around 10:22 p.m. a small, grey SUV turned from the northbound lanes of 2rd Street onto Calhoun Avenue.

Temple Fire & Rescue said the vehicle turned into the station's parking lot and lost control—driving into the grass, damaging lights and hitting a flagpole.

They said the vehicle then quickly left the area, heading west on Calhoun Avenue.

The Temple Fire Marshal's Office is investigating this case.

If anyone has information, authorities are encouraging the public to reach out to Temple Fire & Rescue at 254-298-5955.

