Valley Mills Highschool, police investigating football field vandalism

The Valley Mills Police Department is investigating vandalism that left over $16,000 in damage to the Valley Mills High School Track and Football Field.

According to Valley Mills police, the field sustained damage to its landscaping and grass, left from vehicles driven throughout the field. The vandal(s) left rolls of toilet paper and laundry detergent pods strewn throughout the arena and left the school's mascot trailer flipped over after rolling it into the middle of the football field.

The police department is investigating the incident and has been able to collect two vehicles that were used in the vandalism.

Five juveniles are a person of interest as a result of the investigation, and Valley Mills police have met with each person of interest along with their parent or guardian to see if they are able to voluntarily admit details of the offense.

The school's first home football game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and being handled by the Valley Mills Police Department, at the request of Valley Mills ISD.