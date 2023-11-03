US Marshals arrest suspect in September fatal car crash investigation

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — A male suspect has been arrested by U.S. Marshals on manslaughter charges for his alleged involvement in a fatal traffic crash in September.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested suspect Maikel Alpizer Espinosa, 44, without incident at his residence in Houston, Texas on Thursday morning.

The Valley Mills Police Department said they requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to apprehend Espinosa after his alleged involvement in a traffic crash on Sept. 22 on State Hwy 6 in Valley Mills which resulted in the death of another motorist.

Authorities said Espinosa was transported to the Fort Bend County Jail where he is awaiting transfer back to McLennan County for court proceedings.

Valley Mills Police Chief Kelli Fikae said the department values the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

"Our partnership remains steadfast in commitment to brinigng an enhanced level of justice to crime victims and quality protection of our community," Chief Fikae said.