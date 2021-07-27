Upcoming Central Texas drive-thru food distribution event

Central Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday, August 28, to help those who may be facing food insecurity through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food drive will be located at Temple College, 2600 S. 1st Street, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Attendants of the food drive are asked to make appropriate spaces in their trunks for the supplies, which will vary based on availability. This event is designed to be a drive-thru event, however, no one in need will be turned away.

Anyone without a vehicle can arrive through the designated walk-up area and is asked to bring containers to carry the supplies.