Upcoming Central Texas drive-thru food distribution event

Central Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday, August 28, to help those who may be facing food insecurity through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food drive will be located at Temple College, 2600 S. 1st Street, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Attendants of the food drive are asked to make appropriate spaces in their trunks for the supplies, which will vary based on availability. This event is designed to be a drive-thru event, however, no one in need will be turned away.
Anyone without a vehicle can arrive through the designated walk-up area and is asked to bring containers to carry the supplies.
In addition to this event, the organization has a network of food pantries, including mobile distribution services, throughout Central Texas. For more information
visit centraltexasfoodbank.org, click on “Find Food Now”, and call the site nearest to you to confirm their hours.