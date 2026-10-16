(WACO, Texas) — University High School in Waco is competing in T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights contest, where the Trojans have already scored $25,000 — and now they need Central Texas neighbors to help them bring home a $1 million grand prize.

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University High School vies for $1 million grand prize in T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights contest

The school is a top 40 finalist, but it's fourth and inches before becoming a national champion.

"And so we're competing against nine other schools for our southern division right now, the south region. And so we're hoping that everyone comes together and really just chooses to vote, because we do say once a Trojan, and always a Trojan. So everybody knows that they have a part in this. And so that's where we are in the competition," Dr. Qunisha Johnson said.

The Trojans are rushing toward becoming Southern Division champs. If they win, they'd tackle a $250,000 check, a $90,000 Gronk Fitness weight room makeover, $250,000 in cash, and a $5,000 Student Leadership Award.

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) The current University High school weight room that could potentially get a makeover.

"Definitely, you know, we have some weights that need to be upgraded. We have a sound system on the practice field that, you know, we can't really play music and, you know, music is a big part of practice for these kids. So, just a lot of renovations and upgrades that we need to make these kids fulfill their needs," head football Coach Charles Foster said.

"Hopefully break the wall down and have an extend the weight room, have a lot of renovations, and, you know, this is not just for football; this is for the whole athletic program," Foster added.

The school is asking neighbors to vote for them — and to not fumble this chance to support students now and in the years to come.

"We tell them like every day, you know, we tell them you're a student before you are an athlete. You know, that's where we try to instill in our kids, and just make sure they know that, you know, you are a leader. You know, you're an athlete, you're leader, you wear UHS, you're supporting yourself, your family, and the whole community. So, that's the model that we teach them," Foster said.

(RAYGAN LOPEZ, KXXV) The current UHS practice field that could be receiving some upgrades.

"So when you're able to pour into a competition that supports a majority of our students, then everybody wins. And so we chose this, because T-Mobile is really gone above and beyond to really help schools to be able to renovate, do things that they're not able to do, and show the students that we take pride in them, and therefore, they take pride in themselves and their craft, and that goes a long way in their whole entire future," Johnson said.

Neighbors can vote once a day through October 25th to help the Trojans advance to the Final Four. To vote, click HERE.