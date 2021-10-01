United Way of Central Texas celebrates annual 'Day of Caring'

A large number of people joined United Way of Central Texas for their annual Day Of Caring event.

Every year United Way of Central Texas holds a Day Of Caring event to help nonprofit organizations tackle projects like painting, cleaning, and landscaping.

It is a service that volunteers are happy to provide.

”It’s moments like this that we can kind of give back in a way that is supportive, fun, and we can kind of see a difference and make a difference,” said Matt Bates, United Way Coordinator.

There are always dozens of people participating in the Day Of Caring but this year, the sheer number of volunteers is nothing short of amazing.

”We had a total of 351 volunteers signed up," said Veshell Greene, VP of Resource Development, United Way of Central Texas. "I keep on telling everybody that I was expecting 100 with COVID and us not having it last year but, people are ready to give back.”

That spirit of caring is something that the Executive Director of Belton Christian Youth Center, Bob Holloway, was not quite ready for when he pulled into the parking lot.

”I am overwhelmed with the number of people," said Holloway. "I was expecting four or five people reluctantly doing some work but, I am just overwhelmed at the number of people that have shown up to help us out.”

Close to 20 people, including local firefighters, had no problem getting their hands dirty to take care of a little landscaping Holloway would normally have to do alone.

”This is great having help. As I mentioned earlier, I don’t have a budget for landscaping, I don’t have a budget for maintenance, we don’t have people that are specifically in charge,” said Holloway.

Day Of Caring is all about helping people like Holloway and other non-profits.

That is why United Way is making sure that people who couldn’t make it out for Day Of Caring still have a way to give back.

”We are providing opportunities throughout the year because it’s hard for everybody to participate on that one day. So, we want them to have that opportunity,” said Stephanie O’Banion, President of United Way Central Texas.

The Day of caring is an annual event for United Way of Central Texas and they’re already looking for volunteers for next year.