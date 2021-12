CANTON, Ohio — The UMHB Crusaders are heading back to the Division III Football Championship for the fourth time in five postseasons.

UMHB earned their trip to the Stagg Bowl by beating Wisconsin-Whitewater 24-7 in the national semifinals. The Crusaders were led by wide receiver Brandon Jordan who caught two touchdown passes in the win.

UMHB will play the reigning Division III National Champions North Central in the Stagg Bowl on Dec. 17 in Canton, Ohio.