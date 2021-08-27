U.S. Marine from Laredo among the fallen in Afghanistan, praised for grit and dedication

A South Texas man was among the U.S. military members that were killed on Thursday in an attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza from Laredo was killed during the suicide attack. The City of Laredo expressed its condolences in an announcement to the community.

"The City of Laredo expresses its most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza, a brave young man from Laredo, Texas," said Espinoza's hometown. "Thank you for your service to the U.S.A and Laredo. Your acts of courage and bravery will always be remembered."

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar from Laredo named Espinoza a hero and said he embodied the values of his country.

"Mr. Espinoza, a Laredo Marine killed in Afghanistan, embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor," said Cuellar. "When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service."

I mourn him and all the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero. — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) August 27, 2021

On Friday, Gov. Abbott ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered half-staff through sunset on Monday, Aug. 30 in honor of those who lost their lives during the attack.

"What we’re witnessing in Kabul right now is an absolute tragedy," said Abbott in a release on Thursday. "Brave U.S. Marines and soldiers sacrificed everything to protect innocent lives and defend our nation’s principles of freedom and liberty for all. Their families are left grieving the heartbreaking loss of a loved one. Please join Cecilia and me in praying for these Marines and soldiers who fought through to the end, for their loved ones, and for all U.S. military members who continue to serve courageously and honorably for our country around the world.”