U.S. Justice Department sues Texas over new voting law

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas over its new voting law, passed earlier this year in the Legislature.

The Texas voting law will “disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote, including voters with limited English proficiency, voters with disabilities, elderly voters, members of the military deployed away from home, and American citizens residing outside of the country,” the suit claims.

The law, which was ushered through by Texas Republicans as Senate Bill 1, further tightens state election laws and constrains local control of elections by limiting counties’ ability to expand voting options.

