Tyler child dies from Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke, Waco PD provides prevention tips

A 3-year old boy was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Friday, July 16, marking the first child heatstroke death of 2021 in Texas.

893 children have died due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke (PVH) since 1998, according to Jan Null.

With rising temperatures and 10 deaths this year so far nationwide, The Waco Police Department provides safety prevention tips for traveling with children.

The police department urges anyone taking note of a child left alone in a car to take action and call 911. Emphasizing that even quick trips to the store should not warrant leaving children alone in a car.

In a home with children, it's important to lock doors and trunks whether they are in a driveway or a garage. And if a child goes missing, check water sources and vehicles right away.

To create reminders make the habit of placing necessities like purses, briefcases, or cellphones in the backseat with the child.