TxDOT sends walking billboards to Waco to raise awareness on road safety

WACO, Texas — For almost 23 years, one person has died on Texas roadways every day. The Texas Department of Transportation is working hard to end that streak, and this month they are turning their focus to pedestrians.

"In general, pedestrian traffic deaths are higher in the darker months of fall and winter. As daylight ends earlier, drivers on their way home from work may have a tougher time seeing pedestrians," Ruby Martinez with TxDOT said.

Dallas resident Misael Rico knows the risks all too well. About ten years ago, he was hit while walking during this time of year.

"I was on my way to school with my mother. When we least expected, a distracted driver ran us over. We were walking and they hit us from behind," Rico said.

Rico was trapped under the car who hit them and was not expected to live.

"I spent three months in a coma, one year in recovery and another year in physical therapy," he said. "It made me restart my life. I had to learn how to walk, how to talk, how to eat by myself."

His story of being injured while walking on a Texas street is not uncommon. In fact, it's getting more common as the years go on.

There has been a nearly 30% increase in pedestrian crashes in the last five years. In 2022, there were more than 820 pedestrian deaths and 1,500 seriously injured.

"Pedestrian fatalities are climbing," Martinez said. "To stop this deadly trend, everyone must do their part to watch for everyone while walking or driving."

The department has labeled October as Pedestrian Safety Month to encourage everyone to be extra aware when they are on the roads.

TxDOT sent a group of walking billboards to hit the streets of Waco on Wednesday to help get the word out and share some of those important safety tips with the public.

"TxDOT is reminding drivers to always stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, advising people walking to obey traffic signals and cross the streets at intersections, and encouraging drivers and walkers to yield the right of ways, stay alert and yield their surroundings," Martinez said.

The state is continuing its streak of a death every day on Texas roads and if everyone works together, we can save more lives.