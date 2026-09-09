(WACO, Texas) — Business US Highway 77 in Waco could be getting a major makeover, and TxDOT wants to hear from the public about the proposed changes.

The project would run from the intersection of I-35 and Business 77 all the way to FM 434, also known as University Parks Drive. Proposed improvements include pavement repairs, bridge replacements, and the addition of a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

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TxDOT proposes Business US Highway 77 makeover with shared-use path in Waco

Jake Smith with TxDOT said the goal is to modernize a roadway that has outlived its original purpose.

"When this roadway was first built, it was actually sort of the interstate during its time, which was decades ago, but now that we have I-35 and even State Loop 340, we feel like the roadway now is best used to transform into an urban boulevard. And what that means is a roadway that serves not only vehicular traffic, but walking and bicycling."

Smith said the shared-use path is central to the vision for the corridor.

"We're proposing adding a shared use path, along Business 77, to increase that walking traffic, that bicycle traffic, and generally improving the mobility throughout the corridor."

The project is still in its early phases, and TxDOT has not released a cost estimate. Smith said several steps remain before construction can begin.

"We still have environmental clearance, we still have right of way. We still have utilities to consider. And so, we're looking at estimation of about 2028, between 2030, of when this project will actually start construction."

TxDOT is hosting a public meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, where project images and information will be available. Smith encouraged community members to attend and share their input.

"We just want people to come out and take a look at the project, whether they have concerns, questions or comments. Those will be filed, or for official review, and if you can't make it, there will be a virtual option, and you have until September 25th to offer a formal comment or question to the project."

A virtual attendance option is also available. Click HERE: https://www.txdot.gov/projects/hearings-meetings/waco/2026/bu77-and-loop484-091026.html for a link on how to attend virtually.

The deadline to submit a formal comment or question is Sept. 25.

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