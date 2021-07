TxDOT Waco District will be conducting scheduled maintenance and repairs to US 190 Bypass in Copperas Cove, from FM 2657 to I-14.

Big Creek Construction will be making pavement repairs along the US 190 Bypass. The work will last two weeks, beginning Tuesday, July 20th.

The work will be conducted during daytime hours, drivers can expect lane closures and delays and are encouraged to follow the posted road signage.