TxDMV warns Texans about recent scam messages

WACO, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) are warning Texans about recent scam messages via email or text.

TxDMV said the department will never reach out via email or text to request personal information, and that these messages are from cybercriminals that are trying to gain access to private information.

The scam messages are asking Texans to click on links to claim a refund payment or rewards for 'good driving'. TxDMV said if the email or texts sound too good to be true, then they are not from the TxDMV.

A scammer’s goal is to get you to either send them money or provide your personal information, according to the Office of Attorney General.

To avoid calls or texts from telemarketers and scammers - Texans can enroll their phone numbers for free with federal and state do-not-call lists, block the numbers, and not reply to the suspicious messages, according to the Office of Attorney General.