2 workers dead after trench collapse at Jarell construction site

JARELL, Texas — Two men are dead after a trench collapse this morning at a Williamson County construction site, authorities said.

"We want to make sure it's safe for our emergency personnel to get down there," Nick Spinetto, a spokesperson with the city of Jarell, said about recovery efforts for the bodies.

Officials said two workers were part of a new home building construction site in Jarell, when a trench collapse 24 feet underground.

"This is an unfortunate accident," Nick Spinetto, a spokesperson with the city of Jarell, said about the accident. "Our hearts and thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."

Spinetto said several agencies, including Austin, Georgetown and Roundrock fire departments, were helping with the operation.

He said the Williamson County Sheriff's Office would lead the investigation into how the collapse happened with assistance from OSHA.

Officials said the rescue effort lasted for four hours before first responders discovered the men were dead.

Their names have yet to be released, but officials said the workers' families had been notified of their deaths.

