Two-vehicle crash on I-35, traffic backed up: Waco police

Posted at 12:26 PM, May 13, 2022
WACO, Texas — Waco police is reporting a two-vehicle accident that is causing a miles-long traffic backup.

The crash took place on I-35 northbound at New Road.

Traffic is backed up for a few miles, according to Waco police.

Police did not specify when the crash first occurred.

Passengers and potential injuries have not been disclosed at this time.

Police said those who are driving need to seek an alternative route.

