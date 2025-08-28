Two people killed in major crash on Highway 190 in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Two people were killed in a major crash on Highway 190 Thursday night in Copperas Cove.

The Copperas Cove Police Department says around 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a major crash involving multiple vehicles on the 700 block of Highway 190. People who called in the crash to 911 reported that one of the vehicles involved was on fire.

Several people on scene needed medical attention and first responders worked on treating those who were injured and to contain the fires. One person was taken to a local hospital and another was flown by helicopter. A third was treated on scene and released to their family.

Preliminary investigation shows the crash started when one vehicle tried to pass in a no-passing zone at a high-rate of speed, triggering a chain reaction of collisions involving a total of six vehicles.

The vehicle at-fault lost control and was hit by another vehicle driving in the opposite direction. The driver and passenger inside the vehicle at-fault were killed and pronounced dead on the scene.

Highway 190 was shut down in both directions, from South FM 116 to Old Copperas Cove Road while crews were on scene. The Coryell County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS and the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division assisted.

The names of the driver and passenger killed are being withheld pending next of kin notifications. Those who were taken to the hospital are stable at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.