Two people displaced after overnight house fire in Waco

Posted at 1:54 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 02:54:47-04

WACO, TX — Two people are displaced after a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Waco Fire got the call to the 1000 block of N. 22nd St. just after 1 a.m.

The first units arrived within minutes, and were able to get the fire under control just before 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials say there were only two people inside. Both were able to get out with no injuries. They are now staying with family.

Firefighters say the home suffered moderate fire and smoke damage, especially impacting the left side of the house.

Four engines, a truck company and two Battalion Chiefs responded.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
