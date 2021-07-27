Two killed, North Texas shooting suspect dies being stoned by crowd

A man was killed at a gathering, located at the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive, after he began firing at individuals on Monday, July 26.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1 am, finding two victims dead at the scene. Three suspects were taken to a local hospital for medical assistance.

The incident occurred at the backyard party of a resident's home in Fort Worth, after one individual left the gathering evidently upset. They then returned with another individual, and began arguing with other attendees.

The situation escalated when the suspect then shot at one person, and other party goers began chasing the shooter. The shooter then began firing at the crowd, who threw landscaping bricks at the shooter in return.

The shooter was struck down during the exchange and fell to the ground but continued to shoot at the crowd. The shooter was struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick, according to officials, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located multiple victims with gunshot wounds, and another victim also pronounced dead at the scene. The handgun used by the shooter was recovered, and all attendees are being interviewed as the investigation continues.

The identities of the injured are not being released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.