Two dead, one critically injured after oversized load falls off trailer

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police confirmed that two people died and one was seriously injured after an oversize load came off its trailer Saturday.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the crash around 11 a.m. on State Highway 36, west of Highway 317.

Crews found the oversized load pinning a vehicle beneath. The load being hauled by the transport fleet was 350,000 lbs. It took four hours to extract one victim, who was flown to the ER with life threatening injuries.

Officials say the cause of the accident is still under investigation. The road remains closed at this time.