Two dead after fiery crash on SH 171, east of Hillsboro

HILL COUNTY, TX — Two people from Itasca are dead after a fiery crash Sunday on SH 171, east of Hillsboro.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the scene of a crash on SH 171 at CR 3131, east of Hillsboro on March 7 around 2:06 a.m.

According to DPS, a Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound crashed into the side of a truck tractor semi-trailer while it was making a left turn.

The Chevrolet became fully engulfed after impact, according to DPS.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Hunter Germer, 23, of Itasca and the passenger, Raegan Cook, 18, of Itasca were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Next of kin have been notified, according to DPS.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

DPS reminds drivers to slow down to be able to react to changes in road conditions or actions of other motorists.