TWC enacts childcare program for unemployed individuals

WACO, TX — The Texas Workforce Commission will allow unemployed individuals the opportunity to enroll in the child care subsidy program, in order to provide adequate childcare for up to three months while they find employment.

This is due to lack of child care being a major issue for unemployed individuals, according to TWC.

“TWC is committed to providing comprehensive services to help Texas job seekers connect to rewarding opportunities with Texas employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “I encourage Texas families to take advantage of the expanded availability of child care, as well as training and upskilling services through TWC, to pursue a career in Texas’ exciting industries.”

The child care subsidy program is funded by a federal grant and was originally only dedicated to working families or individuals who were either already employed or engaging in education, or training, before beginning employment.

TWC waived the rules for unemployed individuals, effective July 1 through September 30, 2022.

“Texas Workers have faced many challenges over the last year but getting back on their feet after so long has been particularly difficult,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “This is a step we can take that preserves the focus of the program on working families, but provides help in that crucial job-search period.”

Normally, parents in the program are assigned a copay based on their income. However, TWC will allow the copay to be waived for unemployed individuals until they find a job. It will then be reinstated based on the individual's income, after they are employed.

“Texas employers are rebounding from the pandemic and have job openings they are anxious to fill,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “For some Texans looking for a job, child care is that last piece of the puzzle that will help them re-enter the workforce and this program is win-win situation for both the employers and employees.”