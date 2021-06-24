Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trying to beat the heat? Pools and splash pads across Central Texas are open

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Keppler/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boy wearing water wings jumps into the pool at the Rheinbad public bath in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday, July 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Keppler)
Swimming pool summer child floaties water wings 072709
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 15:50:36-04

Residents in Central Texas looking for a way to beat the heat this summer will be able to enjoy splash pads and pools for the first time in over a year.

Although there is still a national lifeguard shortage, many Central Texas pools have been able to open to the public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said they aren't aware of any scientific reports that state COVID-19 can be spread through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds.

Some pool hours have been altered due to staffing, so make sure to call and check their hours before going.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg