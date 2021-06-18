South Park Pool closed due to Copperas Cove lifeguard shortage

With the summer heat in full swing people are flocking to lakes, water parks and public pools when they can but for people in Copperas Cove, that may be a problem.

South Park pool in Copperas Cove will be closing starting Saturday due to a lack of lifeguards which are crucial to pool safety.

”Lifeguards spend a lot of time on stand, talking to children, reminding them not to run and when we’re not open, they’re actually still training to get better at their jobs.” said Caycee Hauck, Recreation Superintendent for the City of Copperas Cove.

Now folks will only be able to use the pool on the other side of town, drastically limiting public pool access.

”City Park pool is going to busier and that means we’ll staff more guards here to accommodate the south park loss.” said Hauk.

City Park pool is bigger but Lifeguards at South Park say that moving to City Park pool isn’t good for everyone, especially the elderly.

”I’ve met a lot of the elderly couples that come here and they really enjoy coming here to get away from the crowds of kids that are typically at city park," said Brayden Smolen, Copperas Cove Lifeguard at South Park pool. "They like coming here because they can do their water aerobics and kind of sad because they were a little upset that the pool was closing.”

Current lifeguards are urging others to help reopen south park pool by applying for the job they love.

”It’s a lot of fun," said Smolen. "If you want to get a nice tan, it’s good. Come work here. It’s a lot of fun. You make some good relationships with people so, it’s just a really good time overall.”

Prospective lifeguards need to be at least 16 years old to apply and fulfill the American Redcross certification requirements for lifeguards.

They are still six lifeguards short and until those positions are filled, South Park pool will have to stay closed.