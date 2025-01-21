Trump pardons 1,500 people involved in Jan. 6 riots, including 1 Central Texas businessman

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Central Texas business owner Christopher Ray Grider and 1,500 others have been pardoned and granted clemency for taking part in the Jan. 6 riots in 2021.

25 News covered Grider's arrest in 2021, when he surrendered himself to FBI agents in Austin following the events that occurred at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Grider is the owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Eddy, Texas.

25 News will continue to track the sweeping clemency Trump granted these individuals and will provide other stories and more information if its made available.