Troy residents face boil water notice after Goates Road leak highlights aging infrastructure issues

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Troy has issued a boil water notice following a water leak on Goates Road that left residents without service for hours. Neighbors like Larry Hayes described the challenges of going without water, while new City Administrator Taylor Whichard IV acknowledged the frustration and called it part of “growing pains” with aging infrastructure. Both officials and residents say water line breaks have become more frequent, though city crews worked long hours to restore service.



Boil water notice issued after leak on Goates Road.

Residents impacted: Larry Hayes said water was off overnight, affecting chores and hygiene.

Aging infrastructure: City Administrator Taylor Whichard IV said breaks are “growing pains” tied to growth.

City response: Crews worked long hours; Whichard IV said he and his family were also impacted.

Recurring issue: Hayes noted breaks are happening more often, with foul-smelling water before shutoff.

City message: Whichard thanked residents for patience and said the city is working to address recurring problems.

Troy residents face water outage after Goates Road leak highlights aging infrastructure issues, boil water notice issued

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Troy has issued a boil water notice for its residents after a recent water leak.

"After evaluating the data, it has been determined that system pressure dropped below 20 psi West of I-35. It’s per TCEQ, we are issuing a Boil Water Notice. In anticipation of this possibility, personnel increased disinfectant levels leaving the water plant out of an abundance of caution. Water samples have been sent to the lab for testing, and we will notify the public once the notice can be rescinded. We have requested an expeditious turnaround time from the TCEQ accredited lab." - City of Troy

The city issued a statement on Facebook Thursday evening, warning neighbors about a water leak on Goates Road.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

For resident Larry Hayes, the water being shut off for hours proved difficult for his day-to-day house chores.

"They came around and turned it on probably around six," Hayes said.

"Well you couldn't go to the bathroom overnight or take a shower, wash dishes or clothes," he said.

After speaking with Larry, I sat down with recently-appointed City Administrator Taylor Whichard IV.

"With any aging infrastructure, which is what we have here in Troy, you're going to run into a number of issues, especially when we're growing and I just key that up to growing pains," Whichard said.

The city administrator said he understands neighbors' frustration because he's also feeling the impacts of line breaks in the community.

"I live right around the corner of where that leak occurred me and my family were impacted as well," Whichard said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"The initial response is swift and immediate," he said.

He added saying some city workers put in a lot of hours trying to get the situation under control.

Hayes said his area doesn't usually get too many breaks, but admits the problem is growing.

"No not too often, but lately it has been happening a lot," Hayes said.

"The water had a real foul smell before they cut it off," he said.

The city administrator also said smaller towns will deal with these problems more than others and that his team is working on getting it resolved.

"I do appreciate their patience and understanding while we work through these and we do take them seriously," Whichard said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.