Troy police working to ID victim from fatal crash

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Troy police are investigating a major I-35 crash that left one victim dead at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Troy Police Department, officers arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed in fire on I-35 south, and located the single occupant of the vehicle who was ejected and dead on the scene.

It was determined that the vehicle left the roadway into a grass median, traveled through the median for several hundred feet, then struck the concrete and rocks on the north side of Big Elm Creek.

Authorities believe that the vehicle went airborne, making impact on the south side of the creek embankment where the vehicle rolled up onto main lanes on I-35, where the vehicle caught fire.

The reasons the vehicle left the roadway and crashed remain under investigation, but speed was a factor in the crash," police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the victim was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Police have made a preliminary identification of the deceased person and are working to confirm the identity.