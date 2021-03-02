'Traveling Texas with Ann Harder' Veteran 25 News anchor returns with new semimonthly segment

Veteran 25 News anchor Ann Harder stepped away from the news desk last year, but now, she is coming back with a new semimonthly segment connecting viewers with people, places, and things all uniquely Texan.

The station matriarch while in her 25th year with 25 News retired and stepped away from the anchor desk in 2020.

On March 2, 2021, she returns for "Traveling Texas with Ann Harder" continuing her passion for storytelling and journalism.

Harder started her television career with KXXV in 1996 after establishing a broadcasting career in radio.

Although, she has been away from the grind of a nightly newscast since last February, Harder is ready for a return to the airwaves on KXXV and KRHD.

"Everyone at the station has been missing Ann," 25 News Director Sylvia Villareal said about Harder's return. "The viewers are missing her, and the news department hasn’t been the same. We've all been missing Ann’s smile, encouragement, and lovely voice. Fortunately, our station matriarch is coming home."

"Traveling Texas with Ann Harder" will focus on what makes the Lone Star State such a different place and will give viewers the chance to see and hear those stories all within a tank of gas from Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

The first segment premieres March 2, which also happens to be Texas Independence Day. Viewers can expect to learn about the symbol uniting every Texan – representing the state's courage, purity, liberty, and above all, loyalty.

Tune in Tuesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. for the debut of "Traveling Texas with Ann Harder."