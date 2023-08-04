Transitioning veterans getting a free jump start on new careers in the trade industry

KILLEEN, Texas — Transitioning out of the military and back into civilian life can be an intimidating experience.

”When they either retire or just get out of the military, they don’t know what the next step is," said Air Force veteran and HBI electrical instructor in Killeen, Robbie Butler.

"A lot of them come confused — 'Where do I go from here?'".

That’s exactly how it was for retired Army veteran, Lamont Roland, who decided to put some of his military training to good use.

”One thing the Army does teach us is to prepare for anything,” Roland said.

“We take that attitude into out next stage of life.”

That’s where the Home Builders Institiute came in for Roland and some of his fellow vets.

”The program is to help military people transition when they get out, and it allows them to get into a trade career,” said HBI carpentry instructor in Killeen, Murray Neal.

It's a free nationwide program that offers every aspect of home building and those attending the Killeen location, go through a 12-week program and leave with carpentry and electrical certificates.

They often have jobs lined up before the course is complete.

”In this facility here, we have about a 92 to 93 percent placement ratio prior to them even being out, where they’ve already got jobs,” Neal said.

"We have different companies from around the United States that come here on a repetitive basis.”

This is good news for people like Lamont Roland who just completed the program, who plans to take his skills and put them to use with Habitat for Humanity.

”We are also taught about service to the community at all times,” Roland said.

“Bridging that gap — there was fulfillment in that. You're doing a good cause as well as learning the skills that I was trying to acquire.”

Again, the program is nationwide and free to veterans and transitioning members of the military

For anyone looking for a new career, it’s not a bad place to start.