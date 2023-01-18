Watch Now
Train-pedestrian crash kills 21-year-old man: Copperas Cove police

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jan 18, 2023
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A 21-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a train, police said.

Around 2:11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190 on reports of a train-pedestrian accident, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Police said the victim, Masao Joverson Skilling, had been laying on the train tracks prior to the incident.

Copperas Cove police have since confirmed the conductor had alerted the victim and tried activating their emergency-stopping system prior to impact.

Police noted that Skilling tried to evade the impact, but was unable to do so in time.

Skilling was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace F.W. "Bill" Price.

Police said the two-engine, 119 cargo train was loaded with 13,000 tons of various commodities.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

