Traffic stop ends with 10 undocumented people arrested in Bosque County: Police

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Ten people without documents are in custody now after getting pulled over for speeding in Bosque County, police said.

Tuesday night, a Sargent is reported to have pulled over a vehicle for speeding in town, according to the Clifton Police Department.

Upon investigation, the Sargent determined there to be, "no clear evidence of trafficking or smuggling."

However, both the Bosque County Sheriff's Office and U.S. immigration were contacted for further assistance.

"It appeared that one of those 2 things was possibly taking place," said Sgt. Rust, Clifton Police Department.

Authorities later determined that several people within the vehicle had "extensive criminal histories in the U.S."

The details of said criminal histories have not been released at this time.

Officials also noted that several others within the vehicle had recent interactions with U.S. border patrol.

However, no further details regarding said interactions have been released at this time either.

Authorities said this is the second time in the last few weeks that an arrest like this has been made in Bosque County.

No identities have been released at this time.