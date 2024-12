ELM MOTT, Texas (KXXV) — Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue is urging drivers to avoid northbound I-35 in the area before of Ross.

Firefighters say the highway is shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.

"Expect significant delays, as the highway will remain closed for several more hours," reads a post from the department on Facebook. "Please use alternate routes and drive safely. Updates will be shared as they become available."