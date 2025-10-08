TRAFFIC ALERT: One injured in I-35 accident in Temple, southbound traffic diverted

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is assisting at the scene of a traffic accident on Interstate 35 southbound at mile marker 303, officials said Tuesday night.

All southbound traffic is being diverted to the loop while emergency crews work at the scene.

Motorists traveling through the area are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays.

TXDOT was requested to the scene. One individual was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said upon arrival, officers located an 18-wheeler that had struck a concrete wall and jack-knifed, which resulted in it partially hanging over a bridge railing resulting in oil and gas being spilled on the roadway.

Temple police are investigating.

