Toddler paralyzed after ingesting meth, Lacy Lakeview police searching for suspect

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is searching for a suspect who they said is linked to a incident that left a toddler paralyzed after they ingested methamphetamine.

Police are looking for a 19-year-old suspect, Jayden Kendall Grace Page, for Injury to a Child causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Jayden is still at large, according to police.

From Lacy Lakeview PD:

Please contact the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 254-799-2479, Detective Ziegler at tyler.ziegler@lacylakeview.org, or Waco Crime Stoppers Inc. at www.wacocrimestoppers.org if you have knowledge of her whereabouts.

