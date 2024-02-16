Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Toddler paralyzed after ingesting meth, Lacy Lakeview police searching for suspect

Jayden Kendall Grace Page
Posted at 7:04 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 08:10:14-05

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is searching for a suspect who they said is linked to a incident that left a toddler paralyzed after they ingested methamphetamine.

Police are looking for a 19-year-old suspect, Jayden Kendall Grace Page, for Injury to a Child causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Jayden is still at large, according to police.

From Lacy Lakeview PD:
Please contact the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 254-799-2479, Detective Ziegler at tyler.ziegler@lacylakeview.org, or Waco Crime Stoppers Inc. at www.wacocrimestoppers.org if you have knowledge of her whereabouts.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Officials are searching for a wanted suspect accused of injuring a child.

Lacy Lakeview Police Department says 19-year-old Jayden Kendall Grace Page is wanted for Injury to a Child causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Police confirming with us that Page is linked to a case where a toddler became paralyzed after ingesting meth.

Right now we're working on getting more details regarding the case, but if you know where Page is, please call Waco Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019