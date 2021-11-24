Tiny Turkeys: Newborns, NICU babies spend 1st Thanksgiving in hospital

WACO, Texas — Newborns and NICU babies are spending their first Thanksgiving in hospitals across Texas.

Baylor Scott & White said its Labor & Delivery and NICU teams "make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in our hospitals."

Check out the slideshow of the cute little turkeys.

"With so much to be thankful for, we celebrate all the families with newborns this year," said the hospital in a news release. "Now before you eat, feast your eyes on some of these little turkeys at Baylor Scott & White. They are sure to fill you with joy. Happy Thanksgiving from our Tiniest Texans!"

