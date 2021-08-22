Three dead after US 84 crash outside Prairie Hill, police say

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead and one person is injured after a head-on collision early this morning on U.S. Route 84 in Limestone County, police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to 25 News three people died from their injuries around 2:20 a.m. on the highway about five miles outside of Prairie Hill, Texas.

DPS officials said a 17-year-old driver was traveling on the wrong side of the highway, when she crashed into two people inside another car.

The victim's vehicle burst into flames shortly after the collision, police said.

DPS officials said they have not yet released the identities of those killed in the crash and said the investigation into why the teen driver was on the wrong side of the road is still ongoing.

Police said a passenger inside the teen's vehicle was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco for injuries.

DPS officials encourage drivers to move to the right of the roadway immediately upon seeing a wrong-way driver and to use horns and flashing lights to get their attention.

This is a developing story.

