Three arrested after prostitution sting in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — On Tuesday, June 1, an arrest warrant was executed at "The Foot Spa", in Harker Heights leading to the arrest of three people in connection to promotion of prostitution.

Members of the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Bell County Sheriff's Department, Texas Office of the Attorney General, Harker Heights Police Department, and U.S. Immigration were involved.

Two residences, a commercial storage unit and the business were all search as a part of the warrant issued by Judge Steven J. Duskie of the 426th Judicial District County in Bell County.

In addition to those warrants, Judge Duskie also issued warrants for financial institutions in Bell and Harris Counties.

Social services were provided to the suspected victims of human trafficking.

So far more than $70,000 and three vehicles were recovered.

The people arrested are:

- 48-year-old, Jingning Lin of Harker Heights. His charges are: aggravated promotion of prostitution, engaging in organized criminal activity, and engaging in organized criminal activity (money laundering).

- 50-year-old, Hai Yan Zhang of Harker Heights. Her charges are: aggravated promotion of prostitution, engaging in organized criminal activity, and engaging in organized criminal activity (money laundering).

- 45-year-old Limei (Feng) Godfrey of Lago Vista, Texas. Her charges are: aggravated promotion of prostitution, engaging in organized criminal activity, and engaging in organized criminal activity (money laundering).

All three were arraigned by Judge Gregory Johnson. Their bonds were set at $250,000 and are currently in the Bell County Jail.

The penalties for these crimes range from 15-99 years in prison.