This Women Veterans Day marks positive changes for women in the military

Millions of Americans have served in the military and too many of them have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our Country.

June 12th is Women Veterans Day in Texas and given all the good and bad things surrounding women who serve over the past year, it is even more important to recognize their service to our country.

On June 12th, 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act allowing women alongside men in the military and on June 9th, 2017, Governor Gregg Abbot signed a bill designation June 12th as Women Veterans Day in Texas.

”We got to honor those women that came before us and paved the way you know. There’s a lot of women that have served that won’t get recognition but, they’ve made monumental historical changes for use to be able to serve today.” said Maj. Sheemeia Gilmore-Perry currently serving on Fort Hood.

Over that past year, female service members have been noticed especially following the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen, sparking need discussions about sexual harassment and assault.

”So many of us have suffered through something like that. This case has highlighted and really believe that it will bring about some serious changes.” said Dorothea Goodson, US Army Veteran.

Changes in sexual assault policies are not the only ones female soldiers are seeing, there have also been major changes to maternity leave length and dress code.

”Being able to wear earrings, wear our ponytails down and nail polish. I think those are really positive changes and will actual help with the retention of females in the army.” said Maj. Gilmore-Perry.

Just like the men who serve in the military, the women fighting beside them are just as proud of their service and urge other women to do the same.

”Don’t be afraid to join any branch of the armed forces. It’s an honor to be able to serve your country in such a way.” said Goodson.