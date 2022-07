TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are searching for a suspect wanted in retail theft.

Police said the unidentified suspect visited Lowes on July 17. Police did not specify the exact location or particular store.

The item(s) stolen were not disclosed.

Officials ask those who recognize him to contact the Temple Police Department at (254)-298-5500. Anonymous reporting is available via Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-8477 or on their website.