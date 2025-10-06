The first Supermoon of 2025 is Monday night

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The first supermoon of 2025 is happening Monday night, October 6. This will be the first of three supermoons to appear in the night sky this year.

It will appear at it's fullest at 11:48 p.m. EST Monday night, according to Earthsky.

According to NASA, the supermoon will appear bigger and brighter - about 30% brighter and up to 14% larger than a typical full moon.

"Sueprmoons happen when a new moon or a full moon coincides with "perigee," which is when the moon is at its closest to Earth all month. So this is an exceptionally close full moon! Which explains its spectacular appearance," NASA says.

In the latest viewing, the moon will pass within about 224,600 miles of Earth. The closest supermoon of the year is slated for November, followed by another in December.