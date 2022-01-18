'The entire school function is disrupted,' Central Texas school district closes due to COVID-19

Academy ISD said it will be closing all campuses through Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among faculty and staff.

"Due to the increasing number of faculty and staff that are currently impacted by the COVID-19 virus, AISD is making the decision to close all campuses for the remainder of this week," said the school district.

All campuses and district offices will be closed after the school district said staff and student attendance has been extremely low over the past several days.

"This decision does not come easily or without hesitation; however, we want to provide our community with a safe and secure environment in which to educate our students," said Academy ISD. " Without staff, the entire school function is disrupted from child nutrition, transportation, and daily cleaning to our instructional practices."

The school district said during the closure all campuses will be sanitized, and additionally, "air filters will be checked and replaced as needed."

While extracurricular activities will be canceled or rescheduled, varsity competitions will remain as scheduled.