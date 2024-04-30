Texas urges property owners to report storm damage

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is calling for Texans to report property damage from recent severe weather and flooding over the last week.

Texans can report storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool damage survey. You can find the survey in English and Spanish at damage.tdem.texas.gov. Click the “April 26-Ongoing Severe Weather Event.”

The survey helps officials understand the extent of damages from weather events, and could also result in state assistance if the need is great enough.