Texas to gain two seats in Congress as more people move to the Lone Star State

When Sherri Bragg enlisted in the Navy, laced up those black boots and put on blue camo, her definition of home became more like the ocean- fluid.

“I went from Hawaii to Norfolk, Virginia, and then from Norfolk up to Elkhart, Indiana,” she explained.

Now the veteran and her husband have found their forever home in Texas.

They’re among a growing list of folks who are moving to the Lone Star State. In fact, nearly four million people moved to Texas within the past 10 years, according to the U.S. Census.

“That’s what I based it on. The infrastructure is increasing, which means there's more jobs, and more opportunities for people here,” Bragg said when thinking about where to move.

Because of those numbers, Texas is among six states gaining congressional seats.

The Lone Star State is gaining two, the most of any state.

“We thought that was a good thing, because Texas has been growing,” said Nancy Boston, Republican Party Chair of Bell County. “I believe that we have very level-headed people that we send to Congress.”

Many expected the state to receive three seats, leading some to believe the data wasn’t accurately reported.

“We feel like very much like people of color are underrepresented from the census data and it is concerning,” said Chris Rosenberg, chairman of the Democratic Party in Bell County.

No matter what side of the aisle you reside, all three agree it’s great to welcome new Texans, new voices, and new folks to Congress.

”I think is greatly important for, you know, for the nation, you know, to have the diversity anywhere in any state,” Bragg said.

Because of COVID-19, census data is a bit behind schedule. It’s likely Governor Greg Abbott will call a special session in the fall to redraw political maps.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.