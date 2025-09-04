CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The Texas Senate has passed Senate Bill 12, a parental rights law giving parents more authority over their child’s education, health, and moral upbringing. Supporters, including Central Texas parent Esmeralda Garcia, say the legislation ensures families have a stronger voice in schools while districts remain bound by federal privacy laws.



Senate Bill 12 passed: Focuses on parental rights in Texas public schools.

Key rights granted: Parents can direct moral/religious training, choose education setting, and consent to medical/psychological care at school.

Garcia’s view: Mother of a second grader says it ensures her child’s needs and values are respected.

Legal protections: Districts not considered to withhold info if following FERPA rules.

Local response: Temple ISD collecting parent/guardian consent forms for campus-based health and counseling services.

Texas Senate passes bill expanding parental rights in education decisions

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Texas Senate has passed Senate Bill 12, legislation that supporters say strengthens parents' authority over their children's education and well-being. The bill outlines what lawmakers describe as fundamental parental rights in educational settings.

Esmeralda Garcia, a mother of a second grader, supports the legislation and believes it will give parents a clearer voice in their child's future.

"I just want to make sure that my child's needs and values are respected in the classroom. This bill feels like a step toward that," Garcia said.

The bill grants parents the right to direct their child's moral and religious training, choose their educational setting, and consent to any medical or psychological care provided at school.

"As a parent, I want to feel confident that I have the final say in my child's education and well-being," Garcia said.

Garcia believes the legal backing will make a significant difference for families.

"Knowing that the law supports that makes a big difference for families like mine," she said.

The legislation also clarifies that school districts are not considered to be withholding information from parents if they follow federal privacy laws like the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Garcia sees the bill as empowering for future generations as well.

"This also, I believe, allows my kid to make a decision for herself in the future," she said.

Temple ISD responded to inquiries about the legislation, stating the district "is in the process of collecting parent/guardian responses to consent for routine campus-based health and counseling related services for their students."

"New responses are being received on a consistent basis as we continue to collaborate with our families, nurses, and counselors to ensure continuity of those services for all students we serve. We encourage our families who have not yet completed their consent forms to return them as soon as possible and to reach out to their campus nurse or counselor with additional questions or concerns. The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority for Temple ISD." - Jon Wallin, Temple ISD spokesperson

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.