Texas Renaissance Festival attendee struck outside grounds, airlifted to hospital

TODD MISSION, Texas — An auto-pedestrian crash in Todd Mission has left a man hospitalized.

Timothy Geiger, 24, was walking around 7 p.m. on Saturday in the southbound direction of FM 1774 when a 2009 gray Kia SUV heading northbound struck him.

Friends of Geiger tell KRHD news that their group had been spending the day together at the Texas Renaissance Festival prior to the incident.

However, they are unsure as to why Geiger decided to walk alone down FM 1774 as their group had already left for the day.

Geiger was airlifted via medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with serious injuries, according to DPS.

The driver has since been identified as 62-year-old Bruce Boyer of Anderson.

DPS is stating Geiger failed to yield the right of way to the SUV. No charges have been filed since the incident.

"He was in a medically induced coma," said Keegan Brent, a friend of Geiger. "However, the sedation has been removed and he has still not woken up yet. We are not sure if or when he will yet."

Brent added that the majority of physical damage was done to Geiger's right leg and his brain, which has experienced swelling and shown low activity since.

The Geiger family is currently accepting donations at this time to help with his recovery costs.

